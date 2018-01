Central Electric Power Winter Weather Arctic cold temperatures are causing high demand for electricity across the Southeastern United States. As...

Philadelphia roads expected to ice as temperatures drop The Philadelphia Street Department is on Ice Patrol. "If the roads start coating up with...

Wednesday Closing due to weather Due to hazardous traveling conditions and plummeting temperatures, the following have reportrd closure for Wednesday...

Icy conditions reported across North and Central Mississippi JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roads and bridges...