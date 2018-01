Local school shares safety measures to prevent active shooter situation Another deadly school shooting is under investigation. This time in rural Kentucky, where police say...

Gun found in Lake Middle School student’s backpack Scott County School District Superintendent Tony McGee says an 8th grader at Lake Middle School...

Attala SO seeking information on vandalism at local school The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information concerning an incident...

Two more file for third district race (AP) - A state lawmaker and a business executive are the latest to enter the Republican...