Boswell Media’s 2018 MS Songwriter of the Year Derek Norsworthy of Ocean Springs!

Congratulations to Derek Norsworthy of Ocean Springs the 2018 MS Songwriter of the Year! He wowed the audience and judges with “Raised on the Radio”! He’ll be going to Muscle Shoals Alabama to record his song At Wishbone Studios! We’d like to thank everyone who entered. The competition was so close! All of our contestants were amazing! We’ll have more photo’s to share, but here are a couple of my favorites from the night!

#1 Stance with Callie Prince #2 Stance with Wayward Jones (Brian & Amanda)

#3 Stance with (Crazy Guy) Buck Allen #4 Stance with Winner (Center) Derek Norsworthy and Judge Charlie Ross!