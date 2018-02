Fresenius opens new facility A new dialysis center opened in Philadelphia. Fresenius Kidney Care located on 1100 Central Dr...

Former MLB and NFL star set to speak at Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast The Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host its 10th annual...

Federal authorities to investigate hanging death in Scott Co., currently ruled as suicide Federal authorities are being called in to investigate a hanging death in Scott County that...

Missing man in Kemper County found dead The Kemper County Coroner says a man who had been reported missing has been found...