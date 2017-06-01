GEYSER FALLS TO CELEBRATE 15TH ANNIVERSARY ON FOURTH OF JULY

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be celebrating its fifteen year anniversary with a special discount that will benefit disabled veterans across the country. On Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, Geyser Falls park admission will be only $17 with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. This non-profit and veteran services organization helps over 100,000 wounded veterans and their families through various programs such as housing and support services. “We are thrilled to celebrate fifteen years of offering family fun and excitement at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park,” stated Sonny Johnson, Interim President & CEO for Pearl River Resort, “In celebrating this milestone, we wanted to give back to our guests and also to the Wounded Warriors who have fought hard for each of us to enjoy the freedom that we have today. We welcome each of our guests to bring their families and take advantage of this special holiday discount.” Geyser Falls first opened its door on July 4, 2002. The water park fun spans 15 acres and also features Clearwater Key, eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches in a lush resort-like atmosphere designed to appeal to all ages. For more information, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.geyserfalls.com.