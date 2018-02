Attala and Leake Counties included in C-Spire and Entergy’s project to bring broadband services to rural communities Entergy and C Spire are teaming up on an $11 million fiber infrastructure project spanning...

Country Music Artist Cole Jones joins Stance Monday Morning on Kicks 96! Mississippi Country Music Artist Cole Jones joins Stance Monday morning in the 7am hour to...

ECCC Football Welcomes 21 Players During National Signing Day East Central Community College head football coach Ken Karcher announced the addition of 21 new...

Mississippi to reopen Delta prison to hold release violators Mississippi's prison system announced Friday that it will reopen the Delta Correctional Facility in...