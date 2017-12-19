Some ideas about the flu! Always consult your doctor! (article)

Here are some ideas on having the flu! Always consult your doctor! These are just some things to think about! See your doctor first and always!

The Flu (please share)

1.) You CAN get the flu even if you received the flu vaccine

2.) You have a virus with a course of 7-14 days during which you are going to feel like you want to die; you may/will have fever, chills, severe headache, sore throat, chest congestion, nasal congestion, coughing, sneezing, sore throat, severe weakness/lethargy, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and severe body/joint aches

3.) Go to your primary care doctor or urgent care FIRST, but know there is little they can do to help you; the only thing they can help you with is medication for severe coughing unresponsive to over the counter medications or severe diarrhea/vomiting. You do not need antibiotics unless you develop a secondary lung infection.

4.) DON’T come to the ER unless you have shortness of breath, you cannot keep down fluids for 24 hours or have persistent liquid stools accompanied by dizziness, fast heart rate or low blood pressure

5.) Tamiflu is an antiviral drug that is found to be mostly ineffective, and comes with significant side effects and price tag (OP’s opinion..not mine. I believe in Tamiflu)

6.) DO take Tylenol AND Advil/Motrin/Aleve at MAX doses (unless contraindicated by health issues) to alleviate fever, headache and body aches

7.) DO take over-the-counter flu remedies. Be careful taking combinations of different medications to avoid overdosing and overtreating (for example, some flu medicines already have Tylenol (Acetaminophen) in them)

8.) Use home remedies such as “hot toddies” (whiskey/lemon/honey FOR ADULTS ONLY), hot showers, vapor rubs, vapor humidifiers, essential oils, etc.

9.) Drink TONS of fluids! Hot liquids and soups may be helpful. Try to maintain nutritious intake. Milk products may thicken mucus and worsen coughs.

10.) A rule of thumb about coughing-if it’s productive, DO NOT suppress it with meds; if it’s non-productive, DO suppress it (but make sure you’re properly hydrated or your cough will be dry and more prolonged). Elevate your head when you sleep to decrease coughing/secretions.

11.) PLAN AHEAD–stock up now on necessary medications, juices and drinks, soups, popsicles, and broth so you’ll be ready. This time of year it is not unusual to find store shelves empty. You won’t want to go shopping when you or a loved one is sick.

12.) DO NOT GO OUT IN PUBLIC FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE!! An older person or someone in poor health or with respiratory disease can die from the flu you pass on to them! Do not send a child with a fever to school during flu season