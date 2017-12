possession, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County Marcus Dale Barfoot, 43, 11141 Road 355, Union, resisting arrest Micheal Cortez Gully, 47...

Son charged with murder of father in Scott County One person has been arrested in a Scott County murder that happened Christmas morning. Sheriff...

Help Catch Holiday Thief The Kosciusko Police Department is looking for an alleged shoplifter. Investigator Greg Collins said his...

MHP releases Christmas weekend traffic report The Mississippi Highway Patrol says nobody died in traffic accidents on roads they monitored during...