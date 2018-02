Lawmakers consider cutting income tax for higher fuel taxes Mississippi lawmakers could cut income taxes in exchange for higher fuel taxes to raise money...

Boswell Media Sports Melvin Wooten was on Kicks this morning with Stance! (audio) Melvin Wooten gave us the details on sports for ECCC and Leake Academy, as their...

Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo to feature “The Rawhide and Dusty Show” Saddle up partner! Put your feet in your stirrups and hold on tight! This exciting...

Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Lucky Ducklings” read by Mrs. Frances Tucker The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “ Lucky Ducklings...