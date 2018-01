Two people injured leaving memorial service Two people were critically injured in noxapater last night after leaving a memorial service for...

ECCC Basketball Tonight 5:30PM Tune in to Cruisin 98.3 tonight for live Basketball action when East Central Community...

Fugitive wanted in Mississippi arrested in Louisiana A man wanted in Mississippi on sexual battery charges has been arrested in Louisiana. Louisiana...

SE Professional Finals Rodeo returning to Neshoba County Coliseum Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo will be returning to the Neshoba County Coliseum for two nights...