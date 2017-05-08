Meet Johnny Belew: The Perfect Judge For Songwriter Competition

Muscle Shoals musician/historian and local “Shoals” icon, Johnny Belew has been a guest on The Morning House Party and will join famed singer, songwriter, producer & engineer, Billy Lawson, as a judge in the upcoming “Prairie Farms’ Mississippi Songwriter of the Year” promotion. “I support my music habit with a day job. I have been the chef at Claunch Cafe in Tuscumbia, AL for over 10 years. I love the scenery and the people that come in. But my true passion is to promote the local music scene,” Belew said. Besides helping stage and cater countless concerts and benefits in the Shoals area over the years, he serves on the board of the Shoals Earth Day. Belew is a board member of the Music Preservation Society, which oversees the W.C. Handy Music Festival every July. He is also the co-chair of the W.C. Handy Music Committee. The title of tourism ambassador to Colbert County that he earned from tourism officials in 2015 is one of his dearest accomplishments. Belew loves seeing young folks perpetuate the music tradition in the Shoals. “I get super excited when I see young people coming out to perform. I have the utmost respect for all the iconic musicians here, but when I see young people, I just get really, really excited. It lets me know that Muscle Shoals music is in good hands for years to come,” Belew said. “I also have loved helping with the W.C. Handy Music Festival for the past 15 years. That is probably the most famous music event in this area. It is such an honor to be involved.” Visit http://kicks96news.com for grand prize and schedule info, or to enter your song in the contest.