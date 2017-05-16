“School House Rock-Live” Rocks The Ellis Theater This Weekend

Music has always been a big of my life. Sometimes I felt the music I loved hearing on the radio and the DJs playing it were my only friends. I dreamed of being a singer. At 12 years old my aunt, Jessie Mae Everett, took me to see Glen Campbell in Jackson and my mind was made up. When my band Pearl River was signed with Glen Campbell Music as our management and publishing company, I was ecstatic...to say the least. Now as a host for my own morning radio broadcast I realize how much God has been beside me in my life and career. As a father I now know why I'm here and just what it means to have the gracious gift of music and song in your heart and soul. Playing, singing or just enjoying music is all "the" gift from above to help us cope with this ole' world. Love and Enjoy Love!