“School House Rock-Live” Rocks The Ellis Theater This Weekend

Actor, singer, band director, and now “Director” can be added to the hats worn by Jason Mann, a Philadelphia High School educator who has come full circle in the world of community theater. Jason has performed in several plays as a supporting cast member, most recently playing “Scuttle” in The Little Mermaid”, and has now stepped into the director’s role for the very popular hit score “School House Rock-Live”. Jason and “School House” cast member Travis Creel, who is also Philadelphia Public Schools educator and PNC Arts Council Board member, stopped by the Morning House Party to have some fun and invite the community out to enjoy this great musical performance. Travis is an Assistant Principal by day but loves to get involved in his community during his off time. “This play is extra special to me” Travis said. “Having two of my daughters in the cast and on stage with me means so much to me”. Showtimes at The Ellis Theater are Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday’s matinee at 2 pm. Click on this story to hear a live clip of the guys from Tuesday’s show…