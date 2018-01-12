School open delays today! Update!

Due to the weather, several local school districts are operating on a delayed schedule this morning.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey tells Breezy News that the Kosciusko School District will delay opening for two hours. Students should report to school by 9:50 am. Officials are expected to reassess the situation around 8:30 am to decide if that delay will be extended.

Attala County School District Superintendent Bryan Weaver has informed Breezy News that all county schools will delay opening as well. School will begin at 9:45 am for Ethel, Greenlee, McAdams, and Long Creek.