Sleep Disorder – Could It Be The Problem?

According to American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than 100 million Americans of all ages fail to get a good night’s sleep. A sleep disorder can affect your overall health, safety and quality of life. Sleep deprivation can affect your ability to drive safely and increase your risk of other health problems. Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg, Narcolepsy and even Attention Deficit Disorder can all be associated with sleep disorders. The Neshoba County General Hospital Sleep Center can help. Generally, patients stay for overnight testing, where they can be monitored while they sleep. If patients are diagnosed with a sleep disorder, they will be assessed and treatment will be provided and monitored to ensure that the patient sees continual results. For more information on sleep disorders, signs and diagnosis, click on the audio below and listen to Dr. Whitehead of Neshoba County General Hospital explain more about this common problem and how you can find help at the Sleep Center here locally.

NCGH Sleep Clinic Things You Should Know 2017