What a career Mark Collie has had in music and movies! He was in “the Punisher” “Fire Down Below” and others; but it’s his music that has him on Kicks 96 in the morning. He’s written songs for George Jones, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and others. He had a big hit with “Even the man in the Moon is Crying”! He has a new song out and we’ll have the world premier of it at 7:40am tomorrow morning right after we talk with Mark! Don’t miss it!