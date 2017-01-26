Warriors Fall To Bobcats 94 – 78

The EC Warriors took to the court at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium following the Lady warriors to play the nationally ranked Jones County Junior College Bobcats. The Warriors entered the game with an 8-6 season record and 3-2 in the South Division of the MACJC while the Bobcats entered 13-1 overall and ranked number 12 in the nation. The Warriors played with a lot of heart in the first half and kept the game close in the early going but the Bobcats started to pull away as the scoreboard clock counted down the minutes until halftime and when the horn sounded they had a 15 point lead,51-36. The Bobcats would only outscore the Warriors by 1 point in the second half gaining an additional 43 points to 42 points for the Warriors to win tonight’s game by 16 points, 94-78. Be sure to join us for our next Warrior basketball broadcast next Thursday night as the Bears from Summit travel to Decatur.