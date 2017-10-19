Warriors Fall To Rangers 38 – 0

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home in Decatur tonight for their annual Homecoming Day football game. The Warriors however were playing the nation’s number 6 ranked team the Northwest Community College Rangers from Senatobia. The Warriors season record was 1-6 going into the contest while the Rangers were 5-1. Inside the South Division of the MACJC the Warriors were 0-4 while the Rangers were 4-1 in their division.

The Warriors won the coin toss but deferred to the second half. After receiving the opening kickoff the Rangers scored in four plays to put the first points on the scoreboard and they would lead the ballgame 21-0 at the end of the opening quarter. The Rangers would continue to dominate the game throughout the first half taking a 38-0 lead at the at halftime. No additional points were scored in the fast paced second half giving the Rangers a 38-0 win over the Warriors. Next week the Warriors will once again play at home for their final regular season game playing the Southwest Community College Bears.