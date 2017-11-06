The East Central Community College Warriors are back at home tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur playing MACJC Basketball. The Lady Warriors playing the Northwest Community College Lady Rangers in game one with the Men set to play Taylormade Prep Academy from Arizona at the conclusion of the Ladies game.

In the first half, the Lady Warriors battled the Lady Rangers hard to try to gain the momentum and set the pace of the game but the lead bounced back and forth between the two teams throughout the first half with the Lady Warriors leading by 6 points at the end of the first quarter but only up by one point at the end of the half, 43-42. The Lady Rangers would gain the upper hand in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Warriors and gaining a ten point lead 60-70. In the final quarter, the Lady Warriors would come storming back to erase the Lady Rangers lead and go ahead by 4 points to win the contest 87-83 and improve to 2-0 on the young season.

In the Men’s game, the Warriors would take to the hardwood to play Taylormade Prep Academy from Arizona. After a good start by both teams early in the first half, the Warriors gained the advantage over Taylormade midway through the half to lead the game by 25 points at one time before a change in strategy by Taylormade eroded the Warriors lead down to only 10 points by halftime, 43-33. In the second half, the Warriors once again pulled away to a substantial lead over Taylormade and held on to most of the lead to win the game by a final score of 87-73 and improve their season record to 1-1 on the season.