Rebelettes Win Defeat Claiborne Academy Advance in Overall Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebelettes were back on the hardwood at Mississippi College in Clinton this afternoon playing in the second round of the MAIS Overall Basketball Tournament. The Rebelettes 36-3 overall this season are the State AAA Champs and they are playing the 31-5 overall Lady Rebels form Claiborne Academy from Haynesville, Louisiana from MAIS District 5 1A. The Rebelettes advanced to round two after defeating the 4A Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs from Greenwood yesterday 65-40. In the opening quarter, the Rebelettes scored the first points in the game and came away with a 7 point lead over Claiborne Academy when the horn sounded to end the 1st quarter, 13-6. The Rebels from Claiborne Academy would tighten up the score in the 2nd quarter and come within 2 points of the Rebelettes before the Rebelettes pulled back out to a 7 point lead before the horn sounded to lead in the game, 23-16. In the 3rd quarter, the Rebelettes came out hot and outscored Claiborne 23 to 15 to take a 15 point lead going into the final quarter, 46-31. In the 4th quarter, the Rebelettes dominated the quarter outscoring Claiborne Academy 19 to 7 to win the game by 27 points, 65-38. The Rebelettes now advance in the Overall Tournament to play Division 1 4A Jackson Academy Friday afternoon at approximately 2:15pm.