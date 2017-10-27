Big Rebels Win in Opening Game of Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels are playing in the first round of the MAIS 3A playoffs tonight in Cleveland taking on the Colts of Bayou Academy. The Rebels finished the regular season 6-4 overall and 2-2 in their district while the Colts also finished 6-4 overall and 3-1 in their district. The Rebels are the number 9 seed in the playoffs and the Colts are number 8. After stopping the Colts on their opening possession, the Rebels put up the first points of the game scoring a touchdown to take a 6 point lead in the opening quarter. The Rebels scored another touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter while the Rebels defense prevented the Colts from scoring. At halftime the Rebels were leading the game 15-0. During the third quarter the Rebels added a safety and another touchdown to move ahead 24-0 over the Colts. No additional points were scored in the final quarter with the Rebels winning their opening round of the playoffs 24-0. Number 25 Sam Wilder and number 13 Shawn Myers were named tonight’s In Sports Players of the Game. Next week the Rebels will be back in the Delta to play Indianola Academy in round two of the playoffs.