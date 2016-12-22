deadly shooting in Leake County ruled self-defense

A shooting in Leake County that left one man dead, has been ruled a case of self-defense.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said that deputies responded to a shooting Thursday, December 15 in Walnut Grove where one person was found dead. Brent Bennett, 38, of 300 Ware Road was pronounced dead at the scene by Leake County Coroner Earl Adams.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner stated that the shooter was identified as Adam Elbatnigi, the victim’s cousin. The two men shared the residence. Elbatnigi stated that he had come home to find Bennett threating him with a gun. Bennett’s body was found in the living room lying face down in a pool of blood with a pistol on the floor beside him.

Sheriff Greg Waggoner stated that “after interviewing Elbatnigi, the accounts matched with the scene and timeline. Elbatnigi volunteered to take a polygraph, which was administered Wednesday, December 21. Elbatnigi passed the administered polygraph test.”

Waggoner continued, “the shooting has been classified as self-defense and the case has been closed by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department.”