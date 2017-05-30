Derek George Set To Perform VIP Night

Nashville singer/songwriter and producer, Derek George will be the special guest at the 2017 Prairie Farms MS Songwriter of the Year VIP night on Friday, June 30 at Marty’s Blues Cafe in downtown Philadelphia. A native of Philadelphia, Derek’s songs have been recorded by Bryan White, Diamond Rio, Rascal Flatts, Randy Houser, Blake Shelton, Jerrod Niemann and so many more. He has also produced albums for Joe Nichols, Adam Craig, Chase Bryant and Randy Houser. Derek will be on hand to perform some of his hits and answer questions for the songwriter’s who entered the MS Songwriter competition this year. It should be an exciting night for all. Make plans to join us for our VIP night at Marty’s Blues Café, June 30. Doors open at 6pm.