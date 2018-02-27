Double Wins for the Warriors in Double Header with Tigers

The East Central Community College Warriors Baseball team played a double header at home today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers.

In the first game of the contest, the Tigers put the first 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning to take an early but short lived lead in the game. The Warriors would come back in the bottom of the opening inning with 6 runs of their own which included a grand slam homerun. The Tigers would score 1 run in the 3rd and another run in the top of the 6th inning to cut the Warriors lead to two runs, 6-4 but the Warriors added one additional run in the bottom of the 7th inning to go ahead 7-4. The Northeast Tigers would stage a comeback in the top of the 9th inning and put up 2 additional runs but were unable to catch the Warriors with the Warriors winning game one by the final score of 7-6.

In game two, the Tigers would pick up 1 run in the top of the 1st inning for the early lead but the Warriors would answer in the bottom of the inning scoring 1 run to tie the game at 1-1. The Tigers would regain the lead in the top of the 2nd inning picking up 2 runs but the Warriors answered once again in the bottom of the 2nd with a 2 run homerun to tie the game 3-3. Once again, the Tigers regained the lead in the top of the 3rd inning scoring 1 run to go up 3-4 over the Warriors. The game was then scoreless until the top of the 6th inning when the Tigers added another run to lead 5-3 over the Warriors. The Warriors however were not done and would score 2 runs in the bottom of the 6 inning to tie the game at 5-5 and then score another game winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning to win game two 6-5.