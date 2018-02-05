Double Wins for the Warriors over the Eagles

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back home on Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur for MACJC South Division basketball taking on Meridian Community College.

The Lady Warriors 9-7 overall and 2-5 in division play were first on the floor with the Lady Eagles 11-6 overall and 4-4 in division play. The Lady Warriors pulled out to a 4 point lead in the first quarter 21-17 but the Lady Eagles would come back to tie then move ahead of the Lady Warriors early in the second quarter and were up by 6 points over the Lady Warriors by halftime, 29-35. The Lady Warriors had the hot hands in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles 29 to 10 and pulling away to a 13 point lead, 58-45. In the final quarter, the Lady Eagles tightened the game early in the quarter but the Lady Warriors finished came back strong winning the contest by 15 points, 83-68.

The Men’s teams hit the hardwood next, the Warriors 8-9 overall and 2-6 in division play facing the Eagles 5-12 overall and 1-5 in division play. The Warriors and Eagles battled hard throughout the first half and the game remained close. When the halftime horn sounded, the Eagles were up by 3 points, 37-40. In the second half, the game remained close but the Warriors tied the game and moved ahead of the Eagles only to have the Eagles slowly erase most of the lead and keep the game close in the closing minutes of the game but the Warriors would not be denied and would pick up the win by 5 points over the Eagles, 69-64.