East Central Community College Falls to Hinds Community College

The East Central Warriors basketball teams were at home tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur for another round of MACJC South Division Basketball. Tonight the Warrior teams will play the Eagles of Hinds Community College from Jackson.

First on the hardwood the EC Lady Warriors entering the contest 9-5 overall and 2-4 in the South Division. The Lady Eagles entered the game 11-4 overall and 4-4 in division play. The Lady Warriors only had 6 players to dress out for play tonight compared to a full roster of 14 players for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles would move out to a 10 point lead at one time in the first quarter but the Lady Warriors trimmed the lead to 5 points by the end of the quarter, 18-23. The Lady Warriors “six” remained strong in the second quarter against a very good Lady Eagles team, Hinds still had the lead at halftime by only by 6 points, 37-43. In the second half, the Lady Eagles would maintain their 6 point lead through the third quarter, 53-59, but the Lady Warriors would pull back to within two points of the Lady Eagles early in the final quarter but despite a valiant effort by the Lady Warrior Six the Lady Eagles would come away with a 5 point victory, 68-73.

The Men’s teams were next to take possession of the hardwood, the Warriors entered the contest 8-7 overall and 2-4 in division play while the Eagles enter 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the division. The lead in the first half would bounce back and forth between the teams but as the horn sounded to end the half the Eagles had a 1 point lead in the game 36-37. During the early going of the second half, the battle continued between the two teams but as the half progressed, the Eagles began to increase their lead over the Warriors and came away with a 9 point win over the Warriors, 72-81.