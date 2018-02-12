EC Basketball Teams Fall to Co-Lin

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back home at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur playing MACJC South Division basketball with Copiah-Lincoln Community College from Wesson.

The Lady Warriors and Lady Wolves were first on the hardwood. The Lady Warriors entered the contest 11-7 overall and 4-6 in division play while the Lady Wolves entered the game 16-3 overall and 7-3 in the division. The Lady Wolves moved out front early in the first quarter and were up by 12 points going into the second and then maintained that lead throughout the quarter. As the horn sounded ending the second quarter the Lady Warriors were down by an even dozen points, 30-42. In the third quarter not much changed, the Lady Warriors still trailed the Lady Wolves by 12 points, 50-62. The Lady Warriors played their best basketball in the final quarter having cut the Lady Wolves 12 point lead down to only 2 points late in the game before the Lady Wolves moved back out to win the game by 5 points, 69-74.

The Men’s teams then moved onto the floor for more basketball, the Warriors entered the game 9-10 overall and 3-7 in division while the Wolves entered 16-3 overall and 7-3 overall. The Warriors moved out to an impressive 16 point lead in the first half of play, leading the game 45-29 when the horn sounded. In the second half, the Wolves would have the hot hands as they came from behind to tie the game at 50 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest. The lead in the game would then bounce back and forth between the teams for the remainder of the contest but when the horn sounded the teams were tied at 70-70 sending the contest into overtime. The overtime period would come down to the very end before the Wolves of Co-Lin picked up a 2 point win over the Warriors, 77-79.