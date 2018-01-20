EC Basketball Teams Split Wins with Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back in action this afternoon at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur to take on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The Lady Warriors 8-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play going into today’s game are playing the Lady Bulldogs 5-6 overall and 0-3 in conference. During the opening quarter, The Lady Warriors gained an 8 point lead over the Lady Bulldogs, 19-11. The Lady Bulldogs would come back and cut into the Warriors lead in the second quarter at halftime the Lady Warriors were still leading the game but only by 3 points, 33-30. During the second half of the game, the Lady Warriors begin to pull away from the Lady Bulldogs taking an 18 point lead in the third quarter and going on to win the game by 19 points, 73-54. It was the Lady Warriors first win of 2018 and improves the season record to 9-3.

The Men’s teams were next to take the basketball floor. The Warriors entered today’s contest 8-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play while the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast entered 8-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Warriors would lead the game by as much as 14 points in the first half only to see that lead slip away as the first half neared the end. The Bulldogs would briefly take a one point lead in the game but the Warriors would go back on top by one point, 45-44 as time expired in the half. During the second half of the contest, the Bulldogs would gain a slight advantage over the Warriors, as they picked up several 3 point shots to give them a 5 point win over the Warriors 85-90.