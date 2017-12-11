EC Basketball Teams Victorious over Coastal Alabama

The East Central Community College Warriors Basketball teams returned to their home floor at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight for their final games before the holiday break. The girls playing the Lady Eagles of Coastal Alabama North, Monroeville, Alabama followed by the boys playing the Sun Chiefs of Coastal Alabama South, Bay Minette, Alabama.

The Ladies were first on the floor and the first quarter of action was close between the teams but the Lady Warriors came away with a 1 point lead, 14-13. The Lady Warriors would extend their lead to 11 points during the second quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles by 10 points to take a 32-21 lead at halftime. The Lady Warriors maintained a 10 point lead at the end of the third, leading 47-37 and extended the lead to 14 points in the final quarter to win the game 68-54 improving their season record to 8-0.

The Warriors and Sun Chief’s Men were next to play in Decatur and the first half of action was intense between the teams with the score remaining close during the entire half. The Warriors were up by 2 points when the horn sounded, 40-38. The Warriors began to pull away from the Sun Chief’s during the second half of the game, winning by 21 points, 95-74 to improve their season record to 6-3.