EC Basketball Teams Win Again in EC Classic Tournament

The East Central Community College Basketball teams returned to the court at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur today to participate in the closing games of the EC Classic Basketball Tournament. Both teams came away with impressive wins yesterday and hope for the same again today.

The Lady Warriors faced the Lady Cougars from Lawson State Community College, Birmingham, Alabama. The Lady Warriors entered the contest with a 5-0 overall season record while the Lady Cougars entered 2-5 on their season. During the opening quarter, the Warriors gained a 5 point advantage over the cougars leading 20-15 and continued to build upon that lead during the second quarter exploding to a 20 point lead at the halftime break, 42-22. During the second half, the Lady Warriors were leading the Lady Cougars by 31 points at the end of the third quarter and won the game by 31, 84-53 when the final quarter ended.

The EC Warriors took the floor later in the evening to face the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojan’s from Moorehead, MS. The Warriors and Trojan’s battled back and forth throughout the first half with the lead changing between the teams but as the horn sounded to end the half the EC Warriors would come away with a 2 point lead, 41-39. The second half was much like the first with the lead bouncing back and forth between the teams but the teams were tied at 78-78 at the end of regulation sending the contest into overtime. The Warriors would gain the advantage in overtime to come away with the victory over the Trojans winning by 4 points, 87-83.