EC Ladies Win; Men Fall to Coahoma

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were at home tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur to play Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale in the first home games of the 2017-18 basketball season. The Lady Warriors were first on the floor to face the Lady Tigers from Coahoma. Both teams battled hard throughout the first quarter of play with the Lady Warriors pulling out a two point lead before the buzzer sounded leading 22-20. The second quarter would belong to the Lady Warriors, scoring 23 points and holding the Lady Tigers to only 5 points to take a 45-25 lead at the break. The Lady Warriors were leading 67-43 at the end of the third and won the contest by 10 points, 79-69.

The EC Warriors were next to take the floor to play the Coahoma Tigers. During the first half, the Tigers gained an edge on the Warriors as both teams battled for the advantage. At halftime the Tigers had a 9 point lead over the Warriors – 41-32. The Warriors played hard in the second half coming back to tie the game at 62-62 with just over six minutes remaining in the game. The basketball game would remain very tight the rest of the game but the Tigers would pull out a 6 point victory over the Warriors 81-75.