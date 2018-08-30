EC Warriors Drop a Heart Breaker to NW Rangers 28-24.

The East Mississippi Community College Warriors opened their 2018 MACJC Football Season tonight with a road game to Senatobia to play the number 6 nationally ranked Rangers of Northwest Community College.

The Warriors won the toss and elected to receive the ball but turned the ball over on a fumble early in the opening drive. The Rangers moved the ball down the field but failed to score on a field goal attempt. The Warriors next drive resulted in a 38 yard pass for a touchdown from QB Mario Asagunla to WR Kevontave Caston to give them an early 7-0 lead in the game that held throughout the opening quarter. Early in the second quarter, the Rangers picked up their first touchdown of the season to tie the game at 7-7. Later in the quarter, the Warriors kicker Sam Cox added a field goal to regain the lead by 3 points, 10-7. The last minute of the second half was big for both teams, first the Rangers added their second touchdown to go ahead 14-10 and then the Warriors scored their second touchdown on a 35 yard pass from QB Asagunla to WR Jaylen Zachery with one second on the clock to regain the lead at halftime, 17-14.

After the Warrior defense stopped the Rangers opening third quarter drive the offense took the field and drove down the field scoring on a two yard run by freshman running back Marcus Hooks to take a 10 point lean in the game, 24-14. The Warriors maintained their lead over the Rangers throughout the quarter. With just over three minutes remaining in the game, the Northwest Rangers scored a touchdown to cut the Warriors lead to only 3 points, 24-21, then recovered a onside kick to re-take possession of the ball and took it down the field for another touchdown with just over one minute remaining taking a 4 point lead and the win over the Warriors 28-24.