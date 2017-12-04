EC Warriors Win Games Over Southwest Bears

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back in action tonight in Decatur at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium facing the Southwest Community College Bears from Summit Mississippi in South Division MACJC Basketball.

The 6-0 Lady Warriors were first on the floor to face the Lady Bears 8-0 on their season. The first quarter was a defensive battle on the floor with the Lady Warriors coming away with a 1 point lead, 17-16. The battle continued in the second quarter but the Lady Warriors were able to extend their lead to 5 points before the buzzer sounded, 32-27. The Lady Warriors would own the second half of the contest, extending their lead to 12 points, 54-42 during the third quarter and winning the game by 9 points in the final quarter of play, 70-61. With the South Division win, the Lady Warriors remain undefeated on the season.

The EC Warriors and Southwest Bears Men’s teams were next on the floor at Brackeen-Wood. The Warriors entered the contest with a 4-3 overall season record to play their first South Division game with the Bears of Southwest. The Warriors would come away with a 5 point lead, 42-37 after trailing early in the half but would increase that lead early in the second half scoring 9 additional unanswered points. The teams battled it out in the final minutes of the game but the Warriors continued to maintain a comfortable lead over the Bears and won the game by 26 points, 93-67.