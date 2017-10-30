ECCC Basketball Season Opening November 2

The East Central Community College basketball teams are prepared to hit the hardwood for the 2017-18 season with a mix of youth and experience, and with expectations to be playing in the postseason come late February. The Lady Warriors and Warriors open their 23-game seasons Thursday, Nov. 2, at home against Coahoma Community College. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m. from Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students. All home basketball games can be heard on WKOZ 98.3 “Cruisin 98” or via audio stream and live stream video at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media. For a complete look at the 2017-18 East Central Community College men’s and women’s rosters and schedules, visit www.ecccathletics.com.