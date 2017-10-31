Home » Leake » ECCC Soccer Comes To A Close

ECCC Soccer Comes To A Close

Posted on

Soccer Season Ends for East Central Men in State Tournament. The season came to an end for the East Central Community College men’s soccer team Saturday, Oct. 28, with a 3-0 loss to Pearl River Community College in the semifinals of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State/National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament played at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland. Pearl River scored three second half goals to break a scoreless halftime tie to get the win and advance to the tournament finals. The Warriors, who were the 2017 MACJC North Division champions, finished the season 9-6-1 overall. Pearl River, the second place team from the South Division, is 10-6.

