ECCC Soccer Comes To A Close

Soccer Season Ends for East Central Men in State Tournament. The season came to an end for the East Central Community College men’s soccer team Saturday, Oct. 28, with a 3-0 loss to Pearl River Community College in the semifinals of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State/National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament played at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland. Pearl River scored three second half goals to break a scoreless halftime tie to get the win and advance to the tournament finals. The Warriors, who were the 2017 MACJC North Division champions, finished the season 9-6-1 overall. Pearl River, the second place team from the South Division, is 10-6.