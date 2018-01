Be sure to tune in to Cruisin’ 98.3 at 1pm Saturday, January 20, and hear all of the live basketball action between the ECCC Warriors and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Ladies start at 1pm and the Men at 3pm. You can also watch the games with live video streaming on the ECCC website @ https://www.eccc.edu/eccc-media; or on the kicks96 mobile app. Don’t miss it.