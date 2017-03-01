Home » Leake » Gators win in OT

Gators win in OT

Posted on by Staff Report

The Gators come to compete in the first round of the state tournament against the Trojans. The Gators played a strong first quarter that lead them to have a one point lead (14-13) at the end of the quarter. The Gators still played a close game in the second quarter that gave them a 2 point lead (29-27) at the end of the half. The Gators offense picked up in the third quarter that gave them a 5 point lead (44-39) at the end of the third quarter. The Trojans made the Gators struggle in the fourth quarter with defense which let the Trojans tie the ball game (48-48) at the end of the fourth.  The Gators would win by five points (56-51) in overtime against the Trojans. The Gators will advance to the next round of the state tournament.

