Gators win in OT

The Gators come to compete in the first round of the state tournament against the Trojans. The Gators played a strong first quarter that lead them to have a one point lead (14-13) at the end of the quarter. The Gators still played a close game in the second quarter that gave them a 2 point lead (29-27) at the end of the half. The Gators offense picked up in the third quarter that gave them a 5 point lead (44-39) at the end of the third quarter. The Trojans made the Gators struggle in the fourth quarter with defense which let the Trojans tie the ball game (48-48) at the end of the fourth. The Gators would win by five points (56-51) in overtime against the Trojans. The Gators will advance to the next round of the state tournament.