Gators win at the wire 68-67

Gators take another win. The Leake Central Gators won Saturday’s playoff game against Corinth by a score of 68-67. The Gators came back from behind at the half to best the Warriors by one point in a down to the wire finish. The Leake Central Gators lock in another win on the season, improving their record to 27-1.

This game is a part of the “2017 MHSAA Boys Basketball Championships – Boys 4A” tournament.

The Leake Central Gators will travel to Jackson State University on Wednesday to take on Northeast Lauderdale at 8:30 pm.