Hangin’ With Brantley Gilbert Ticket Giveaway!

Are you ready to win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert live on March 17 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson? You better believe it! Beginning March 6, visit Kicks96news.com daily, find the Photo(at left) somewhere on the site, and when Jeff Stewart opens the lines sometime between 6 am and 9 am, be the first caller to reveal where you found Brantley hangin’ out on the website and you win a pair of tickets to see Brantley Gilbert. We have 9 pairs to give away. Sponsored by Chuck’s Paint & Body, right here in Philadelphia. Only 1 winner per household. Photos will be taken of each winner and posted to our Kicks 96 Facebook page.