Job Opening – Town of Walnut Grove

The Town of Walnut Grove has a job opening posted for Deputy Municipal Clerk. Applications will continue to be accepted through Dec 31st for Deputy Municipal Clerk only through WIN JOB Center. (click here to apply)

Deputy Municipal Clerk – This position has accountability for monetary, safety and legal issues related to the work for which the position is responsible. Deputy City Clerk is distinguished from other administrative positions by the incumbent’s need to know and apply in-depth knowledge of legal requirements, processes and procedures necessary to support the functions and operations of the Board of Aldermen in conduct of Town business.