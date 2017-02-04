Jr Lady Rebels Win District 2 AAA Basketball Championship

The Leake Academy Jr. Lady Rebels were in District 2 AAA tournament basketball action today at Starkville Academy. In the fist game of the tournament the #1 seed Jr. Lady Rebels took the floor against the #4 seed Winston Academy Jr. Lady Patriots. The Jr. Lady Rebels would take a commanding 17 point lead in the 1st quarter and by halftime were leading by 28 points, 34-6. The Jr Lady Rebels continued to dominate in the second half giving most all players an opportunity to play in a tournament game. The Jr Lady Rebels were up by 36 points at the end of the 3rd and with a running clock in the 4th won the game by 33 points, 50-17.

With their win over Winston academy the Jr Lady Rebels advanced to the tournament championship game to play the Starkville Jr Lady Volunteers. Starkville Academy is the number 2 seed in the district. The opening quarter was a battle for the lead with the Jr Lady Vols taking an early lead before the Jr Lady Rebels came storming back to take a 13-7 lead at the horn ending the 1st quarter. When the first half ended the Jr Lady Rebels would continue to lead the game by 7 points, 27-20. The Jr Lady Vols would trim the Leake Academy lead to 5 points in the 3rd quarter but the Jr Lady Rebels would come back in the final quarter to win the game by 10 points, 44-34 and win the tournament championship.