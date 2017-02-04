Jr Rebels Fall To Jr Patriots 51 – 38

The Leake Academy Jr Rebels played today in the District 2 AAA basketball tournament action at Starkville Academy. The Jr Rebels, the number 3 seed in the district, played the Jr Patriots of Heritage Academy of Columbus the number 2 seed in the district. The Jr Patriots were quick to gain a lead in the game up by 11 points in the 1st quarter, 17-6 and closed the first half of play up by 11 points, 29-18. During the 3rd quarter the Jr Rebels would outscore the Jr Patriots 12 points to 8 cutting the Jr Patriots lead to 7 points, 37-30 but the final quarter of the game would go to the Jr Patriots as they would outscore the Jr Rebels 14 points to 8 and win the game by 13 points, 51-38.