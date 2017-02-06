Kicks 96 “Who Else Has Your Heart” Valentines Contest

When you think of Valentines, it’s pretty much a holiday for your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, or husband. You know the drill, the same ole same ole every year…until now!

Kicks 96 is changing the game a little bit and wants to know Who Else Has Your Heart. It could be your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, child, or best friend.

You know, someone who’s there for you and always has your back. Go to kicks96news.com and in two or three sentences tell us and all of our readers why this person is so important to you.

On February 13th, each entry will be judged and the winners will be announced on the Morning House Party on Valentines Day And will receive heartfelt prize package from…

Ooh LaLa

The Eagles Nest

Southern or Soul

Central Tire Service

The Briar Patch

Homefront Home Improvement

The Attala County Co-op

Evon’s Jewelry

Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts

Lee’s Steakhouse

Leake County Co-op

This valentines day Who Else Has Your Heart? Let Kicks 96 know and you could win!

*EACH ENTRY WILL BE REVIEWED AND APPROVED BY BOSWELL MEDIA BEFORE POSTING TO OUR WEBSITE. PRIZES WILL BE DIVIDED AMONG THREE WINNERS