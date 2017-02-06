When you think of Valentines, it’s pretty much a holiday for your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, or husband. You know the drill, the same ole same ole every year…until now!
Kicks 96 is changing the game a little bit and wants to know Who Else Has Your Heart. It could be your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, child, or best friend.
You know, someone who’s there for you and always has your back. Go to kicks96news.com and in two or three sentences tell us and all of our readers why this person is so important to you.
On February 13th, each entry will be judged and the winners will be announced on the Morning House Party on Valentines Day And will receive heartfelt prize package from…
- Ooh LaLa
- The Eagles Nest
- Southern or Soul
- Central Tire Service
- The Briar Patch
- Homefront Home Improvement
- The Attala County Co-op
- Evon’s Jewelry
- Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts
- Lee’s Steakhouse
- Leake County Co-op
This valentines day Who Else Has Your Heart? Let Kicks 96 know and you could win!
2 thoughts on “Kicks 96 “Who Else Has Your Heart” Valentines Contest”
Tabatha Alexander says:
My mom, Rose Smith, has a very big part of my heart. She has had my back when no one else would. All that I am or ever want to be, I owe to my mom. She is my rock and I love her very much.
Markeith Selmon says:
You have to submit your response on the “Who Has Your Heart” page. http://www.kicks96news.com/who-has-your-heart