Kicks 96 Winners “Who Else has your heart” Valentine’s Contest

When you think of Valentines, it’s pretty much a holiday for your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, or husband. You know the drill, the same ole same ole every year…until now!

Kicks 96 has reveled the winners for the “Who Else has your heart” Valentine’s contest!

The winners were announced live on the Morning House Party with Jeff Stewart this morning for Valentine’s Day.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Lee’s Steakhouse, Half Dozen roses from The Eagle’s Nest, Corinthian Bells Wind Chimes from Attala Co-Op, and a Yankee Candle from Evon’s Jewelry.

Barbie Whitehead – Submitted on 2/10

Coach Jennie Vance has my heart because she is the most selfless person I have ever met. To start with, she is a single mother of a 12-year-old little boy, Mikey, whom she puts before herself every moment of every day. Coach Vance is also the head girls basketball coach and the assistant boy’s basketball coach, as well as the junior English teacher, at Kemper County High School.Coach Vance truly has my heart, and the hearts of many others, who are blessed to know her!

1st Runner-Up will receive a gift basket from The Briar Patch, a car wash detail from Central Tire, a Yeti Rambler from Leake Co-Op, and $25 gift certificate from Southern or Soul Restaurant.

Sylvia Graves – Submitted on 2/7

Abigail has my, her daddy’s, and her brothers’ hearts. She has several disabilities and has taught us the meaning of patience and unlimited love. Because of her, we have learned to pay closer attention to those around us who are “invisible” to society because they also have feelings. They may not communicate as well but they do have feelings from the young to the elderly.

2nd Runner-will receive a tote bag set from Sullivan’s Gifts, a camo folding chair from HomeFront, and a $25 gift certificate and Moroccan Oil Hairspray from Ooh La La.

Melissa Rives – Submitted on 2/10

My 90-year old granny, Martha Hudgins, has my heart. She has always been there for me; through the good and bad. Granny is one of the strongest, Christian women I know.