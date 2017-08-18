LA Rebels Defeat St. Aloysius Flashes in Season Opener 21-13

The Leake Academy Rebels opened their 2017 football season tonight with a road trip to Vicksburg to play a non-conference game against the St. Aloysius Academy Flashes for the first time in school history. The Flashes are in district 3 in the MAIS AAA league while the Rebels are in district 2 of the MAIS AAA. The Rebels won the toss and elected to defer until the second half. After stopping the Flashes opening drive the Rebels marched the ball down the field and QB Ryan Atkinson scored the first touchdown of the season giving the Rebels an early 7 point lead. The Rebels threatened to score another touchdown before the end of the fist half but stalled at the two yard line. The defensive battle continued in the second half of play with a scoreless third quarter but QB Will Lawson Harkins of the Rebels ended the offensive dry spell on a 47 yard quarterback keeper to score the Rebels second touchdown of the night to increase their lead to 14-0 with 8:00 remaining in the final quarter. The Flashes scored a touchdown late in the quarter but failed on the PAT to cut the Rebel lead to 8 points 14-6. The Rebels quickly answered the Flashes scoring another touchdown on a 83 yard pass play from Harkins to Keric Estep pushing the Rebels out to a 21-6 lead. With less than a minute remaining the Flashes scored their second touchdown cutting the Rebels lead once again to 8 points 21-13 which would be the final scoring drive of the game. Sam Wilder and Will Lawson Harkins were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game.