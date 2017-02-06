Lady Rebels Fall to Lady Raiders 55 – 45

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels were back in action during senior night at Joe F Shepard Gymnasium in Madden to play a non district game against the # 1 team in the state the Jackson Academy Lady Raiders. The MAIS AAA District 2 Lady Rebels entered the game with an overall season record of 25-4 while the AAA District 1 Lady Raiders entered 29-2 overall. Both teams played with a lot of determination in the opening quarter and the lead bounced back and forth during the quarter but when the horn sounded the Lady Raiders had pulled out to a 8 point lead, 21-13. The battle continued in the 2nd quarter with the Lady Raiders leading by double digits early before the Lady Rebels came back to tie the game briefly before a late basket gave the Lady Raiders a 2 point lead at halftime, 30-28. The Lady Raiders would regain an 8 point lead during the 3rd quarter and continue to ease away from the Rebels in the final quarter to win tonight’s game by 10 points, 55-45. Our next broadcast of Lady Rebels basketball will be this Thursday night on Kicks96 beginning about 6:30pm as the Lady Rebels begin play in the District 2 tournament.