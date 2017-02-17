Lady Rebels Fall To Lady Raiders In Double Overtime

The #2 seed Leake Academy Lady Rebels (Rebelettes)were back in action tonight facing the #1 seed Kirk Academy Lady Raiders from Grenada during the North AAA Tournament semi-final game at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden. The Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead in the opening quarter and would lead by 8 points, 18-10, when the horn sounded. The Lady Rebels would outscore the Lady Raiders in the 2nd quarter 20-15 to cut the lead down to 3 points, 33-30, for the Lady Raiders. The Lady Rebels would come back to take a 2 point lead late in the 3rd quarter but a 3 point basket before the horn returned a 1 point to the Lady Raiders 52-51. It was an exciting 4th quarter with the lead bouncing back and forth between the teams but when the horn sounded to end the fourth the score was tied 65-65 sending the game into overtime. Two points were scored by each team in the 1st overtime period sending the game into another overtime period. The Lady Raiders would gain the advantage in double overtime taking a 7 point lead over the Lady Rebels and winning the game 77-70.