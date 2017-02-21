Lady Rebels Win 85 – 50

The Lady Rebels (Rebelettes) followed the Rebels overtime win over the Cougars at the State AAA Tournament at Kirk Academy. Finishing in 1st place in the North State Tournament the Lady Rebels took the floor against the Adams County Christian Academy Lady Rebels from Natchez who finished the South State Tournament in 2nd place. The Lady Rebels wasted no time taking a sizable lead over Adams County enjoying a 13 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter 23-10. The Lady Rebels extended their lead to 21 points in the second quarter outscoring Adams County 21 to 13 to lead 44-23 at halftime. Not much changed in the 3rd quarter with the Lady Rebels out front by 20 points 65-45. The Lady Rebels would easily advance to the next round of the State AAA playoffs winning tonight’s game by 35 making the final score of tonight’s game 85-50. The next game for the Lady Rebels will be Friday afternoon at 2:15pm. The Rebels next game will be Friday night at 7:15pm.