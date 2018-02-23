Lady Warriors Add Two Wins in Double Header

The East Central Lady Warriors Softball Team were back home today at the EC Softball Complex in Decatur to take on the Coastal Alabama North Lady Eagles in a double header. The EC Lady Warriors entered today games with a 9-1 overall season record while the Lady Eagles entered 3-12 overall. The Lady Eagles were at bat first to begin an afternoon of softball action. The Lady Eagles loaded the bases in the top of the 1st but were unable to bring any runs home. The Lady Warriors put the first run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st to take a 1-0 lead then add another run in the 2nd inning and 6 runs in the bottom of the 4th to take an 8-0 lead in the game. The Lady Eagles bats came to life in the top of the 5 inning as they scored 4 runs to cut the lead in half, 8-4. The Lady Eagles scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th to cut in Lady Warriors lead in half again, 8-6. The Lady Warriors responded in the bottom of the 6, scoring 3 additional runs to go up 11-6 and then prevent the Lady Eagles from scoring in the top of the 7th inning to win the first game of the double header 11-6.

In game two of the double header, the EC Warriors continued to dominate in the series scoring 2 runs in the 1st, 1 in the 2nd, 1 in the 3rd, and 2 runs in the 4th inning to go ahead of Coastal Alabama 6-0 going into the top of the 6th inning before the Lady Eagles were able to put a run on the scoreboard to cut the Lady Warriors lead to 5 runs, 6-1. The Lady Warriors would bring the game to a sudden end in the bottom of the 6th inning by scoring an additional 3 runs to go ahead 9-1 and stopping the game due to the 8 run rule. The Lady Warriors improve their season record to 11-1. Our next broadcast of East Central Lady Warriors softball is scheduled for this Sunday beginning at 1:00pm weather permitting.