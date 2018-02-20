Lady Warriors Double Header Action

The (7-1) Eccc Lady Warriors host Marion Military Tigers in a double header in Decatur Ms. The Marion Military kicked the game off going in the first ending with three up and three down with two pop up outs and one strikeout. The Lady warriors ended with the same result in the 1st with three up and three down in the first with two outs and one strikeout. The Tigers managed to get one base hit in the top the second with two out, one base hit and one strikeout. The Lady Warriors were the first to score in the second ending with one run, four hits and left with bases loaded making the score (1-0). The Tigers answered back with a two run homerun on 1 walk and 2 hits in the top of the third. The Lady warriors tied the score in the bottom of the third with two hits, one run and one left on base making the score (1-1). The fourth ending was scoreless. The Tigers had two hits, no runs and two left on base in the fifth ending . The Lady warriors take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth with three run, three hits and one left on base making the score (5-2). The Tigers had three up and three down in the sixth ending. The Lady warriors ended the sixth ending with no runs, three hits and ended the ending with bases loaded. The Tigers failed to score in the seventh giving the Lady warriors their eight win of the season making their record (8-1).

The second started with the Tiger with two hits, no runs and two left on base. The Lady warriors came out strong in the first ending with seven hits, eight runs and one left on base making the score (8-0). The Tigers chip away with the score in the top of the second with four hits, two runs and left bases loaded making the score (8-2). The Tigers go three up and three down. The Tigers go three up and three down in the top of the third. The Lady warriors go three up and three down at the bottom of the third. The Tigers chip more at the score with two hits, one run and one left on base making the score (8-3). The Lady Warriors spark it up again in the bottom of the fourth with four hits, two runs making the score (10-3). The Tigers continued to chip away with the score with one hit, one run making the score (10-4). The Lady Warriors win with the eight run over rule on a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth making the score (11-4). The Lady Warriors record improve to (9-1).