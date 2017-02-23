Lady Warriors Fall To Hinds, Warriors Win In Double Overtime

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball teams finished regular season play tonight at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur playing the Bulldogs of Hinds Community College in a South Division MACJC game. The 12-10 Lady Warriors were first on the floor against the Lady Bulldogs and quickly took an 8 point lead during the 1st quarter 26-18. The Lady Bulldogs would outscore the Lady Warriors 25-16 in the 2nd quarter and take a 1 point lead at halftime 43-42. Both teams scored 21 points during the 3rd quarter leaving the Lady Bulldogs up by 1 point 64-63. During the 4th quarter the Lady Bulldogs scored 17 points to 15 points for the Lady Warriors giving the Bulldogs a 3 point victory 81-78.

The Men’s teams were next on the floor following the Ladies contest. The EC Warriors entered the game with a 13-9 overall season record and the #4 team in the South Division while the Bulldogs of Hinds entered 11-11 overall and #5 in the South Division. Both teams played good basketball during the first half and the game remained very close until late in the half when the Bulldogs were able to push out to a 9 point lead 51-42. The Warriors would come back to tie the game in the 2nd half then take the lead until late in the game when the Bulldogs tied the Warriors just before time expired sending the game into overtime tied at 97-97. The teams remained tied after the 1st OT period 107-107. The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 15 to 12 in the 2nd OT to win the game by 3 points 122-119.